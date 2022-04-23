Police: Drive-by shooting occurred in broad daylight Saturday

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department stated they do not believe this incident to be random.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A drive-by shooting occured in broad daylight Saturday afternoon, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office release states.

The victim told police he was riding in a car westbound on Bleach Blvd. when an "unknown suspect" riding in an unknown vehicle drove by and shot into the car.

There were four other people in the car at the shooting, the victim said.

The victim was only shot once and no one else was hurt. The gunshot wound is non-life threatening, JSO said.

JSO says they are still trying to determine how the victims and suspect or suspects know each other, but they "do not believe this incident to be random."