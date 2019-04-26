Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Naval Station Mayport off-base housing neighborhood Thursday night.



Around 10 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officers responded to 9339 Norfolk Boulevard to the Pic N Pay Food Mart in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. JSO says their preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place at a different location. They say the man was shot through the driver's side window of the car he was driving. It's unknown where exactly the drive-by shooting took place.

The man could not provide any suspect information and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say that the circumstances around this incident are unknown and the case will be investigated by the Aggravated Battery Unit.

JSO encourages anyone who may have information about the incident to contact The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.