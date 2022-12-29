Man shot during fight at Orange Park basketball court dies

Drew Allan Wright III, 18, was shot during a fight at the courts on Grove Park Drive on Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday morning.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man who was shot at a basketball court in Orange Park on Wednesday night has died. Police said Drew Allan Wright III, 18, was shot during a fight between people at the courts on Grove Park Drive near the Orange Park Athletic Association. Wright was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday morning, police said.

No arrests have been made and police are not releasing any suspect information yet as they investigate. "Detectives are making good progress and following up on strong leads," police stated in a news release.