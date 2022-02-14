Double hit-and-run, shooting investigation underway in Northwest Jax

A car hit another vehicle, then hit a utility pole at New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue. A man was found in the road nearby with gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a double hit-and-run and a shooting all in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning.

It started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, when a car hit another vehicle at a location that police did not disclose. Police ended up at New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue North, where the person hit a utility pole. One of the drivers ran away from the scene, JSO said.

Police also found a man in the road with gunshot wounds, so they know a shooting took place. But, police did not disclose many more details surrounding the shooting itself.

JSO said they are not searching for anyone right now, but they would not confirm whether they have a suspect in custody.

"There’s no threat because it is still ongoing," JSO Sgt. Maldonado said. "We are still following up. Violent Crimes has the lead right now on this case and they’re conducting this investigation."