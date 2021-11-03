Former Jacksonville post office employee admits to opening mail, stealing over $1,000 says DOJ

James Sweat admitted that he had been stealing cash from the mail for about a month and estimated that he had opened approximately 100 items of mail.

A United States Postal Service worker based in Jacksonville has pleaded guilty to stealing money from the mail, according to United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

James Sweat, 60, pleaded guilty to stealing an item from the mail while employed by USPS, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Sweat faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the release says. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the court documents, Sweat worked as a Rural Carrier Associate in the Baldwin Station in Jacksonville. The Station Manager suspected that Sweat might be stealing cash and gift cards from the mail and notified the Office of Inspector General to investigate, court documents reveal.

On June 4, agents caught Sweat stealing $60 from a greeting card, officials say.

Sweat admitted that he had been stealing cash from the mail for about a month and estimated that he had opened approximately 100 items of mail and stolen approximately $1,000, according to court documents.