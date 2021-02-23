DOJ: Brunswick woman illegally received dead grandmother's Social Security for 18 years

The Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration discovered the illegal payments during a routine review.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick woman pleaded guilty to theft of government property after she received her grandmother's social security payments for 18 years after the grandmother's death, the Department of Justice said.

Stephanie Taylor, 60, received more than $140,000 of social security payments illegally between October 1998 and October 2016, according to the DOJ. The Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration discovered the illegal payments during a routine review.