JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Documents have revealed the shooter in the death of 7-year-old Jacksonville boy that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office labeled as "justifiable."

First Coast News discovered that JSO "cleared" the death of a 7-year-old Jacksonville boy as "justifiable" through to JSO's transparency website.

It does not appear the deadly shot came from the car that fired from the street.

According to newly released police reports, it was revealed that the person who shot and killed 7-year-old Tashawn Gallon was Henry Dwayne Smith, Jr., 25, who was behind the boy.

Documents reveal that Smith and Gallon are related, but it's not completely clear how.

The police report states that one of the fragments recovered from Gallon's body during autopsy has similar class characteristics of a shell casing recovered at the scene "most likely" fired from Henry Smith, Jr., who was seated behind Gallon.

JSO's transparency website originally listed the death as a "justifiable" homicide. After FCN's article, JSO changed the homicide to "excusable." JSO has now moved back to the "justifiable" classification Tuesday.

In a tweet by JSO, the facts and circumstances in the death of Gallon "straddle the line between an investigative conclusion of an 'Excusable' and 'Justifiable Homicide.'"

According to Florida law, justifiable use of deadly force is described as:

The use of deadly force is justifiable when a person is resisting any attempt to murder such person or to commit any felony upon him or her or upon or in any dwelling house in which such person shall be.

Excusable homicide:

Homicide is excusable when committed by accident and misfortune in doing any lawful act by lawful means with usual ordinary caution, and without any unlawful intent, or by accident and misfortune in the heat of passion, upon any sudden and sufficient provocation, or upon a sudden combat, without any dangerous weapon being used and not done in a cruel or unusual manner.

JSO Sheriff Mike Williams said days after the shooting that Ta'shawn was one of six people in the front yard of a home in the 1300 block of Herman Street when a silver SUV pulled up and began shooting at the crowd.

During the shooting, another victim reportedly returned fire while Ta'shawn was caught in the crossfire.

The child was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died, JSO said.