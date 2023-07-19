Documents reveal new details in murder of missing Jacksonville woman

The documents show that Shannon McCarthy, the victim's girlfriend, told police she was "sick in bed" the day after she was last seen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released arrest report brings new details to light in the murder of a Jacksonville woman found dead on a front porch on the city's Westside.

Heather Sheppard had been missing was last seen on June 29 when her family reported her missing on July 3. The searched was called off after Sheppard's remains were found on the screened-in porch at the house often stayed at with her girlfriend, Shannon McCarthy.

Police announced Wednesday that McCarthy is charged with Sheppard's murder.

The report shows that Sheppard was shot multiple times before her death.

McCarthy's arrest report shows that witnesses came to the house to try to contact Sheppard as early as June 30. One witness told police that McCarthy was "sick and still in bed."

The next day, on July 1, another witness came to try to speak with Sheppard, but was told that Sheppard had left two days earlier.

On July 4, McCarthy allowed a witness to enter the home and "look around" for Sheppard. She would not allow him onto the porch. He told police that he smelled a foul odor at the time, and McCarthy claimed it was coming from a "bucket of raw meat."

Police investigating the missing person's case found Sheppard's body there the next day.

After her body was found, the report says that neighbors told police they had heard gunshots on the evening of Jun 30 -- the day after Sheppard was last seen.