Police are asking for the communities help to identify two men who reportedly robbed a Southside gas station Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said two men entered the Circle K located at 2615 S. St. Johns Bluff Road around 10:55 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

The men were given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could be eligible for a possible reward or 3,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

