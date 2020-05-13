DNA evidence leads to arrest of 21-year-old in 2019 juvenile sexual battery case

Kwentel Lakelvrick Moultrie, 21, faces charges for the sexual battery of a juvenile over the age of 12-years-old.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man Wednesday for the 2019 rape of a juvenile, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Kwentel Lakelvrick Moultrie is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He faces charges for sexual battery of a juvenile over the age of 12.

In June of 2019, the victim and a family member reported the incident at Advent Health Palm Coast where a sexual assault exam was completed, according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim was visiting a friend when the incident happened. Several other juveniles and Moultrie were at the home earlier in the day, before everyone was asked to leave.

Moultrie was able to regain access to the home where he then entered the room the victim was sleeping in and sexually battered her, according to deputies.

Moultrie denied the allegations and said he did not have sexual contact with the victim. However, DNA evidence obtained during the investigation proved he was lying, deputies said.

The results were returned in October of 2019 indicating the DNA profile matched Moultrie’s DNA. On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was obtained, deputies said. The FCSO Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit found Moultrie and took him into custody. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.