Everett Thompson, a father of three young kids, was killed right before Christmas of last year and his family wants answers. Answers that may come sooner than later.

Even with the suspect in custody, divers with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are combing through the waters of Poa Bay on Thursday morning.

They're searching for a murder weapon that may help tie up loose ends.

Investigators say that Vermount James Anderson, 37, reportedly shot Everett Thompson, 39, Dec. 22, 2018 after he met him on Pao Boy Farms Road just off of County Road 214.

Deputies say Anderson owed Thompson thousands of dollars and Thompson drove to St. Augustine to collect the money.

RELATED: Mom of man found dead in truck wants justice

"He was very caring, and he was all about the family," said Jeanette Gadson, Thompson's mother. "He always called me queen.”