Friends identify victims of deadly double shooting in St. Augustine

A 19-year-old arrested on murder charges knew the victims, according to the sheriff's office.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Friends of a young couple shot and killed Tuesday night in St. Augustine identified them as 21-year-old Kyle Stein and his girlfriend, Sydney. The two were shot in the parking lot of the Florida Club near SR-16 on Florida Club Boulevard.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has not formally identified the victims.

Stein would have turned 22 years old on Thursday, friends say. A source with the St. Johns County School District and two students told First Coast News that the girlfriend attended St. Augustine High School.

The sheriff's office arrested 19-year-old Anfernee Wilson following the shooting. Wilson previously attended St. Augustine High School, where he was a senior last year.

On Wednesday, friends created a makeshift memorial for the two at the complex where they were shot. Dive teams with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are searching a nearby pond for evidence, possibly a weapon, about a mile away from where the shooting took place. Spokesperson Chuck Mulligan said Wilson was found in the pond.

So far, Tommy Keisler, a corporal with SJSO and dive team coordinator, said they have not found any evidence related to the case Wednesday, but they did find some evidence last night.

"It is looking for a needle in a hundred haystacks," he said, describing the retention pond as murky and several acres big.

This is a map of the pond that the dive teams are searching right now. I’ll be live at noon with more info. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QlFeXhwLGv — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 7, 2020

According to a police report, witnesses saw a man chasing after a pickup truck while holding a handgun in the apartment parking lot. Witnesses said the truck was initially speeding away, but changed directions and began driving toward the gunman, then crashed into a parked vehicle, the report says.

After the truck crashed, witnesses said the man walked toward the driver's door and fired four to six shots into the vehicle, hitting the truck and the people inside, according to the arrest report.

The shooter then began to remove items, possibly money, from inside the vehicle, witnesses said, and ran toward the nearby golf course, the report says.

Wilson faces murder and weapons charges, according to the arrest report.

A resident at the Florida Club told First Coast News she witnessed the shooting. She said she saw a young man fall to the ground after getting out of a truck. She also said a woman was in the truck. The resident called 911 while neighbors rushed to help the shooting victims with towels.