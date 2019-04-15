A dive team was scouring the bottom of a retention pond in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were searching for evidence in Oaks of Atlantic Beach complex in connection to a case, but did not mention which one specifically.

Our reporter on the scene says that the Sheriff's Office had a couple of patrol cars as well as several divers in the pond.

It’s unclear if the investigation is at all connected to the nearby community. Staff says they have not been contacted by the team on site prior to their search.

The team did not say what the search was regarding.