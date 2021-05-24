DA: No criminal charges for officer who killed Black man during foot chase in Brunswick

District Attorney says while the loss of life is always tragic, the officer's "use of force was justified to protect himself and the public."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — District Attorney Keith Higgins announced Monday that he will not pursue a criminal prosecution regarding the case of a Brunswick man who was shot by a police officer in September of last year.

Charles Moses Jr. 33, of Brunswick, was shot by Brunswick Police Lt. Donald Babbin on September 20, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Babbin was chasing Moses on foot when Moses began firing shots at the officer, who returned fire killing him, the news release stated.

Moses was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Higgons met privately with members of the family and with select community members in Brunswick to announce his decision.

He said while the loss of life is always tragic, the officer's "use of force was justified to protect himself and the public."

The District Attorney's Office says it's providing access to the case file in the spirit of transparency regarding these sort of high-interest cases. Click here to see that. It will be uploaded no later than May 31.

A police officer says this all started when he was patrolling downtown, Brunswick. The officer says he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and while looking for the vehicle, police encountered Moses on foot.

Moses reportedly ran down Grant Street upon seeing the police.