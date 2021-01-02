Disgruntled patron opens fire, later killed by security guard inside Lake City casino, deputies say

Deputies say that shortly after leaving, he returned with a firearm, entered the business and pointed the gun at a woman.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting at a casino in Lake City over the weekend, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Saturday, shortly after 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting at the “Q-Time 777” casino on East Duval Street near Cider Avenue.

CCSP says that its investigation revealed that Bayshine Leary, 42, had been at the casino in the early morning hours when he was involved in a dispute.

Leary was reportedly asked to leave the business.

Deputies say that shortly after leaving, he returned with a firearm, entered the business again and pointed the gun at a woman inside the business.

Witnesses told deputies that Leary attempted to shoot the woman at point-blank range, but the gun malfunctioned. Deputies say Leary then pointed the gun randomly throughout the business and began firing multiple rounds.

CCSO says a security guard who was inside then confronted Leary and exchanged gunfire. During this exchange, Leary was struck and died at the scene. The business was occupied by other patrons during the incident, but no other people were struck.