Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Ke’shawn NeSmith, became involved in an argument after a funeral for a family member.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Ke’shawn NeSmith, became involved in an argument after a funeral for a family member. Police say the dispute was regarding Heaven and Hell.

JSO says the suspect stated he did not believe in God and the victim was a pastor who was trying to witness to him. Police say the victim and the suspect are second cousins.

At last check, the victim was undergoing surgery for his gunshot wound/s.