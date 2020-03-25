A police investigation Wednesday has led to the arrest of a Starke daycare director and volunteer on charges of child neglect, according to the Starke Police Department.

Valory T. Payne, 41, and QuinQune T. Robinson, 45, face one count each of child abuse without great bodily harm and child neglect without great bodily harm. Payne also faces one count of knowingly providing false information to law enforcement, according to police.

Payne is the director of Precious New Beginnings Daycare Center. She told police that Robinson served as a volunteer at the center.

Police received complaints that possible child abuse was happening at the daycare center located at 743 S. Walnut St. During an investigation conducted by the Department of Children and Families and the Starke Police Department of Criminal Investigations Division, evidence was found that was consistent with the claims made by the victim, police said.

Detectives were able to interview current and former employees of the center who further confirmed the allegations of child abuse. This information led police to issue an arrest warrant for Payne and Robinson.

The investigation is still ongoing and police believe that there are other victims. Anyone who feels that their child may be a victim who attended the center is asked to contact police at (904) 964-5400.

"The Starke Police Department takes all allegations of child abuse seriously and understands that parents trust child care facilities to protect their children while they are at work. We will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that the children of Starke are safe from those who would do them harm."

Valory T. Payne, 41, (left) and QuinQune T. Robinson, 45, (right) were arrested after a police investigation uncovered child abuse and neglect at the Precious New Beginnings Daycare Center located at 743 S. Walnut St. in Starke, Florida.

Starke Police Department