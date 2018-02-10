A man responsible for helping fund Jacksonville libraries was arrested for fraud.

Michael “Jamie” Self is the Executive Director of the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation, a non-profit that answers to the city. He was caught using a counterfeit ID to open up a loan for $20,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report said Self was caught when his victim, William Drury, and the loan company involved, OneMain Financial, set him up to be caught in the act on Monday.

Drury said Self is a complete stranger, and can only guess how he got ahold of his personal information.

“I got a phone call from the bank and the lady asked if I was in the office and I said no, and the lady said, ‘Ok I think you've been a victim of identity theft.,’” said Drury. “He knew my social security number, he knew my vehicles, all the way back to my daughter's vehicle that I have."

Police reported Self was carrying a driver's license with his own picture on it, but Drury's ID number, address, and information. In the report, employees at OneMain Financial reported Self coming in on Friday to apply for a loan in Drury's name. The employees recognized the ID was counterfeit.

With the help of OneMain Financial, Drury said he called Self pretending to be with the loan company, and told him to come back Monday because he was approved for the loan.

"He walked in, looked around outside, had sunglasses on for about 10 minutes, then walked up to the desk all shaky and everything and started signing stuff,” said Drury.

The report says Self was caught with a manila folder with a copy of a counterfeit auto insurance card, two counterfeit pay-stubs, and a printed out letter of the details on how to commit the fraud.

A spokesman for the Library system says the allegations are being looked into but because of the ongoing active investigation, he cannot comment further.

He was charged with fraud, criminal use of ID, and possession of a forged driver's license. Self is due in court Tuesday morning.

© 2018 WTLV