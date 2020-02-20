Police are asking anyone who may have purchased any tools, painting equipment or construction equipment to contact them after the arrest of two men Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Richard “Mark” Rose and Timothy Howey face multiple counts of grand theft, according to police. They were arrested after they were found on a property with stolen trailers, tools. machines and two motorcycles, police said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have purchased or sold tools, painting equipment or other construction equipment to Rose or Howey within the past two weeks, to contact them.

Detective Kling can be reached at 904-233-6686 or via email at dkling@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

RELATED: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen Jacksonville Beach trailer, tools and more

RELATED: Jacksonville Beach business owner loses all tools, supplies after trailer is stolen

Mugshot for Richard “Mark” Rose.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department

Mugshot for Timothy Howey.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department