Developing: Two men found dead in Baker County home

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says their deaths appear to be from gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adult men have been found dead in a home on Steel Bridge Road in Macclenny, police confirmed.

Officers found the two men in different parts of the house, dead from gunshot wounds, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

The crime is being investigated at this time.

"Sheriff Rhoden is asking our community to remember the victims’ families in your prayers and to respect their privacy. As always, the Sheriff is committed to finding answers for the families and seeking justice for the victims," BSCO said in a statement.