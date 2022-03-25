Developing: SWAT, police presence at apartment complex in Avenues area

The S.W.A.T Command Center truck, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and another armored truck are also on scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Department have responded to an apartment complex in the Avenues area Friday morning in response to an ongoing incident.

JSO has blocked off the entrance to Paradise Island Apartment Homes located at 7651 Paradise Island Boulevard as of 11:15 a.m.

There is no word from police about what’s going on, other than they will be releasing more information from a spokesperson at some point.

The S.W.A.T Command Center truck, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and another armored truck are also on scene.

The command center has set up in a neighboring shopping center.