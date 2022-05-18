Developing: Police responding to reported stabbing in Grand Park area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a person stabbed in the Grand Park area Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive sometime before 2:45 p.m.
Police are expected to give additional information at 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
