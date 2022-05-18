x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Developing: Police responding to reported stabbing in Grand Park area of Jacksonville

Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive sometime before 2:45 p.m.
Credit: WNEP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a person stabbed in the Grand Park area Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive sometime before 2:45 p.m.

Police are expected to give additional information at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.  

RELATED: Deputies: Girl in 'critical but stable' condition after stabbing in Orange Park, another child detained

RELATED: Stabbing that left victim with 'life-threatening injuries' happened on same street as murder of UNF employee

RELATED: Teen accused in the deadly stabbing of Tristyn Bailey appears in court

More Videos

In Other News

Palm Coast man arrested after pulling knife in road rage incident, victim pulls gun