Police: Man dead after domestic related shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

The incident reportedly happened in the 15000 block of Dallas Creek Court off Pecan Park Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after what police believe was a domestic dispute amongst family members on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:15 p.m, JSO officers responded to the 15000 block of Dallas Creek Court in reference to a person shot. On arrival, an adult man was located with a gunshot wound to his torso.

JFRD responded and pronounced the victim dead.



Based on preliminary information, JSO believes the man was shot by a woman during a domestic dispute amongst family members. Several individuals, including the female, are being interviewed to determine their involvement, police say.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO at 630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.