A man has been escorted out of a home on the Westside area on Tuesday after multiple lanes were closed due to police activity.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, both lanes of Commonwealth Avenue from Superior to Ontario Streets are shut down.

A First Coast News photographer is advising that police were able to peacefully talk a man out of a home in the area around 7:15 a.m.

A SWAT unit has closed off a neighborhood along Commonwealth Avenue.

At this time, there are minimal details. Police are expected to give more details later on in the morning.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.