JSO: Teenager wounded in shooting in Jacksonville

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the victim gave conflicting information on where the shooting took place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital, where a teenager had checked himself in with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The teenager is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to JSO, the victim gave investigators "very limited" information on where the shooting took place and the circumstance surrounding the shooting. Detectives are working to find out where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.