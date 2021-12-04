x
Crime

Breaking: 'Potentially armed suspect' barricaded inside Green Cove Springs gas station, investigation shuts down US-17

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a "potentially armed suspect" is barricaded inside of the Speedway gas station in Green Cove Springs on State Road 16 and US-16.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the incident is not related to the Green Cove Christmas parade.

The investigation is causing a traffic jam in the area and US-17 is completely shut down.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area. Any traffic headed south is being redirected north and drivers are advised to take the Buckman Bridge.

"If you're near the gas station avoid the area and get away," Clay County Sheriff's Office PIO Brandon Ludwig said.

The sheriff's office is expected to hold a media briefing at 11 p.m.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

