The incident happened in the 1000 block of Cherry Point Way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is heavy police presence being reported in Jacksonville's Turtle Creek neighborhood after a person was shot Friday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any other details about this incident.