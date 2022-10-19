Former detention officer arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband into Columbia County jail

At the request of the sheriff, Clayton Pyle was extradited back to Florida and was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former employee for possibly introducing contraband into the county detention facility.

CCSO says Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois following an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Deputies say Pyle had been employed as a detention officer with CCSO and was terminated after he fled the state while on administrative leave.

The investigation began in February of this year and once it was determined that the contraband allegations would likely be confirmed, Pyle was placed on administrative leave.

To ensure impartiality, Sheriff Hunter requested FDLE to conduct a criminal investigation. That investigation resulted in Pyle’s arrest.

Now that the criminal investigation has been concluded, an administrative investigation will be completed in accordance with agency policy and Florida Statute.

“I am firmly committed to holding our employees to the highest ethical standard,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “Our profession relies heavily on trust and I will not tolerate this type of conduct. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we are holding ourselves accountable. This individual thought he could avoid consequences by moving away. All he achieved was delaying the inevitable. I want to thank FDLE for partnering with us to bring this individual to justice.”

At the request of the sheriff, Pyle was extradited back to Florida and was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility with a $105,000 bond.