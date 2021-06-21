x
Crime

Deputies searching for 2-time Orange Park bar burglary suspect

Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect from a burglary over the weekend who was caught on camera looking straight at a surveillance camera, according to a photo shared on Facebook.

Investigators are now asking for anyone who knows the person in the photo to call Detective Drury at 904-687-7340. The owners of the business are willing to give a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

See below for the photo of the burglary suspect, as well as a vehicle shared by the sheriff's office in the Facebook post.

Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
