Deputies searching for 2-time Orange Park bar burglary suspect

The sheriff's office says someone has burglarized Dee's Music Bar and Grill in Orange Park twice now. Detectives believe the person pictured is responsible.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect from a burglary over the weekend who was caught on camera looking straight at a surveillance camera, according to a photo shared on Facebook.

The sheriff's office says someone has burglarized Dee's Music Bar and Grill in Orange Park twice now. Detectives believe the person pictured below is responsible.

Investigators are now asking for anyone who knows the person in the photo to call Detective Drury at 904-687-7340. The owners of the business are willing to give a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.