Police: Hospice caregiver charged with sexually assaulting 80-year-old man

Police say an 80-year-old Reston man told his family member that he woke up to Jureti performing a sexual act on him.

WASHINGTON — An Arlington man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a hospice patient in October, Detectives with Fairfax County Police Department said.

Detectives said they were first notified of the sexual allegations on Nov. 11. They said an 80-year-old Reston man told his family member that he woke up to 57-year-old Nizhamuding Jureti performing a sexual act on him in his home.

Police said Jureti worked for a specialized home care services company, named Care With LOVE, in Fairfax at the time of this incident.

After an extensive investigation, Jureti was charged on Friday with one count of forcible sodomy, police said. Jureti is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau with the Fairfax County Police Department are working to provide the victim with the appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone who was previously under the care of Jureti and believes he made inappropriate contact is asked to reach out to detectives as well through the options above.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.