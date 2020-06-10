JFRD officer arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor, had prior allegation of forced sexual contact

JFRD Lt. Renaldo Lampkins was accused of forced sexual intercourse roughly a year before police say he tried to have sex with a teenage girl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2019 police report released Tuesday contains additional allegations of forced sexual contact by a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department officer who was recently arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

Lt. Renaldo Lampkins, 47, was arrested in September after a teenage girl said he pressured her to engage in sex acts and made her touch his penis.

Lampkins has not yet entered a plea in the recent case. He was arrested and released on bond Sept. 23 for the alleged incident, which the victim says occurred in April.

According to the newly released report, Lampkins was accused of forced sexual intercourse by a different woman in March 2019. According to the report, Lampkins and the woman were engaged in sexual activity at his apartment when she felt an unknown person’s tongue on her body. She told police she “started kicking and screaming,” and the stranger left the room. But when she attempted to leave, she told detectives, Lampkins would not allow it.

According to the report, he said, “No. You are not going any mother***ing where. You are going to lay here and take this d***."

Lampkins was never charged in the 2019 incident. According to the case narrative released Tuesday, Lampkins “denied allegations that he forced sexual intercourse” on the woman and said, “none of the allegations made by her are true.”

The woman told police she believed the second man had been hiding in a bedroom closet. She told police she did not report the incident for a few days until her friends and family urged her to do so.

The second man also denied the allegations and was not charged.

The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute based on "the improbability of conviction," according to the report.

Detectives referred the matter to JSO’s Integrity Special Investigations Unit, which investigates criminal allegations against any city employee.

First Coast News requested a copy of the integrity report, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office claims it is part of an “active investigation” and denied the request.

JFRD officials say Lampkins, a 17-year veteran of JFRD, was placed on desk duty from April 2019 until June 2019, and again in April of this year when the recent allegation surfaced. He is currently suspended pending termination, according to JFRD.