DeSantis sets execution date for so-called 'ninja killer' convicted of Flagler County murders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.
The second execution in Florida this year, marking the return of the death penalty after a pause since 2019, will take place April 12 at 6 p.m.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the execution date for Louis Gaskin Tuesday.
Gaskin was convicted of shooting and killing 56-year-old Robert Sturmfels and 55-year-old Georgette Sturmfels on Dec. 20, 1989, at their home in Bunnell.
That same night, he committed an armed robbery and burglarly, and attempted to murder another couple, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
He was dubbed the "ninja killer," because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes, ABC News reports.
According to ABC, he shot the victims with a .22-caliber rifle and stole a clock, two lamps and a videocassette recorder from their home. He intended to give these items as Christmas gifts to his girlfriend.
Gaskin confessed soon after the crimes, telling a psychologist: “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”
Gaskin filed numerous appeals over the years, but he was unsuccessful, court documents show.
“It is about time this man will finally face the consequences of his actions and sentence,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “He waited on death row for way too long for the sentence to be carried out. I pray the victim’s family will finally get justice and closure for their murdered loved ones and their family.”