DeSantis sets execution date for so-called 'ninja killer' convicted of Flagler County murders

Louis Bernard Gaskin is set to be executed April 12 at 6 p.m., according to the governor's office. He has been on death row for 33 years.

The second execution in Florida this year, marking the return of the death penalty after a pause since 2019, will take place April 12 at 6 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the execution date for Louis Gaskin Tuesday.

Gaskin was convicted of shooting and killing 56-year-old Robert Sturmfels and 55-year-old Georgette Sturmfels on Dec. 20, 1989, at their home in Bunnell.

That same night, he committed an armed robbery and burglarly, and attempted to murder another couple, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

He was dubbed the "ninja killer," because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes, ABC News reports.

According to ABC, he shot the victims with a .22-caliber rifle and stole a clock, two lamps and a videocassette recorder from their home. He intended to give these items as Christmas gifts to his girlfriend.

Gaskin confessed soon after the crimes, telling a psychologist: “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”

Gaskin filed numerous appeals over the years, but he was unsuccessful, court documents show.