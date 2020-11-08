"I did it to pay my light bill," said man arrested.

STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police said they arrested a man Monday morning in connection to an armed robbery after a brief car chase. The man was rushed to the emergency room after a Bradford County Sheriff's deputy sideswiped his car.

According to the arrest report, the suspect, 47-year-old James Bellflower, said, "I did it to pay my light bill" as he was being taken out of his car.

Bradford County deputies said they heard about an armed robbery at an In and Out convenience store in Starke on Monday at 9:44 a.m. and came to assist Starke police. Witnesses described a man robbing the cashier with a handgun and getting away in a green car.

Shortly afterward, a deputy spotted a car matching the descriptions of witnesses and tried to pull it over. The driver took off, and deputies chased after the suspect. One deputy performed a PIT maneuver, where he drove his car into the suspect's car to make him lose control.

The arrest report said the car crashed and police had to wait for the fire department to get Bellflower out of the driver's seat.