Deputy charged with possession of child sexual abuse material in St. Johns County

The department says Michael Coraluzzo has been employed with SJSO for seven years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a deputy following an investigation related to possession of material depicting child sexual abuse.

The department says the deputy, 55-year-old Michael Coraluzzo, has been employed with SJSO for seven years.

Coraluzzo was immediately terminated following the arrest, says SJSO.

Special Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are assisting SJSO Detectives in the investigation.

Coraluzzo has been charged with 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials with a combined bond of $120,000.

SJSO says this remains an active investigation and it will provide additional updates at a later time.