Deputies: Yulee man arrested after trying to hide 1.2 pounds of meth in Burger King bag

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 52-year-old Yulee man was arrested Sunday after authorities discovered tried to hide 1.2 pounds of meth in a Burger King bag, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 97150 Caravel Trail where they made contact with Timothy Bates. Bates was returning home from Athens, Georgia and was told to get on the ground after exiting his vehicle.

Bates reportedly threw a brown Burger King bag under his vehicle, which contained a gallon-sized plastic bag of a crystal-like substance, which was later tested positive for meth, the police report says.

Bates was arrested and transported to the Nassau County Detention Facility where he was booked and charged with the felony of trafficking meth over 14 grams, according to the police report.