Deputies: Woman stole more than $1K worth of clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren outlet in St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of clothing from the Polo Ralph Lauren outlet store.

Deputies say the incident happened on Sept. 17 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Authorities believe the suspect pictured below stole approximately $1,043 worth of clothing from the store located at 2700 State Road 16 in St. Augustine.

She was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Charger. The woman appeared to have multiple tattoos on both of her legs.

If you can identify this suspect or provide any information relevant to this case, please contact Corporal C. Carson at 904- 687-8391 or ccarson@sjso.org.