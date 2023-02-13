Deputies: Two arrested after nearby gunfire leads to school lockdown in Orange Park

The incident report is largely redacted, so it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Deputies told First Coast News that there were no injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested as a result of gunfire that caused two Orange Park schools to go into lockdown last week, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Orange Park, Grove Park Elementary and Orange Park Elementary were both closed briefly Monday morning. They resumed normal operation later in the day.

Nathaniel Thomas, 23, and Natasha Baker-Archibold, 23,were charged with discharging a firearm within 1000 ft. of a school. Baker-Archibold was also charged with child abuse.

Deputies say around 10:45 a.m. they responded to a shooting incident near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, deputies located a Ford Taurus with the two suspects inside.

An empty gray Ford Mustang was also located with three bullet holes.

The incident report is largely redacted, so it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Deputies told First Coast News that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.