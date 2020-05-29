Fernandina Beach officer shoots, kills suspect in drug bust operation in Nassau County

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office Narcotics task force was conducting an investigation in the parking lot of Casey's Liquors when the shooting happened.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — A Georgia man was shot and killed Friday by a Fernandina Beach officer after a drug operation investigation, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 2 p.m. the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Narcotics task force was conducting an investigation in the parking lot of Casey's Liquors located on US-17 north of Interstate 95 and south of the Georgia border.

The task force, which is composed of Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies, Fernandina Beach Police officers and federal agents, was conducting a drug bust of a man from Georgia who was known to sell trafficking amounts of heroin and meth in Nassau County, Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a news conference Friday evening. Deputies said the suspect was a three-time convicted felon.

As members of the task force went to arrest the suspect he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, striking multiple vehicles and a mobile home located behind the liquor store, the sheriff said.

Taskforce members approached the suspect and gave commands for him to stop the vehicle. He then placed the vehicle in reverse and accelerated towards a Fernandina Beach officer, according to deputies.

That officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect, deputies said. The Nassau County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. There were no injuries to any members of the task force, deputies said.

At this time, the identity of the suspect is not being released, as notification of next of kin has not been made. The identity of the officer involved in the shooting is also not being released at this time.