Three juveniles, ages 13, 11, and 9, were arrested on Tuesday in Nassau County for reportedly breaking into and vandalizing a home in Callahan, Fla.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call at 44132 Ada Elizabeth Lane. The victim told deputies his home and shed had been broken into and vandalized.

He said he caught the suspects, identified as the three boys, on video breaking into his shed and stealing various power tools. The victim also said that the suspects lived in the house next door.

After reviewing the video, deputies determined that the video clearly showed three young boys breaking into the victim's shed.

Deputies then went to their home and found the three boys sitting on a bench with their guardian.

Once deputies explained the situation to the guardian, she told the three boys to "go get the stuff you took."

After the items were returned to the victim, deputies took the three suspects into custody and they were charged with criminal mischief.