Two people have been arrested Monday after fleeing from Flagler County deputies during a traffic stop and later crashing into a cable box.

Dwayne Michael Carty, 30, and Shareef Brendon Mpuang, 21, were both arrested on various charges following the incident.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Monday morning around 1:40 a.m. after a vehicle made a left turn into oncoming traffic.

The driver, Carty, told deputies that he was not familiar with the area and did not know he was turning the wrong way.

Deputies say Carty voluntarily allowed deputies to search the vehicle and they located a large vacuum-sealed bag containing a large amount of presumed marijuana.

While deputies were examining the contents of the trunk, they say Carty put the vehicle in drive and sped away from the traffic stop.

Carty traveled north on I-95 to the 289 I-95 N off-ramp and continued fleeing until the vehicle eventually crashed into a Spectrum cable box near the rear of the Post Office on Pine Cone Drive, deputies say.

Carty fled on foot and was later found hiding under a building at the back of the Post Office, deputies say. He found underneath the building and was secured in handcuffs.

According to deputies, Mpuang remained in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered Mpuang had altered his U.S. Visa illegally after it expired. He was placed under arrest for Unauthorized Possession of an Identification Card.

RAW BODYCAM VIDEO: