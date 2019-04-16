Deputies are still actively investigating after an 18-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student who was shot at a laundromat.

While a 17-year-old suspect was charged with the murder of Curtis Israel Gray, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says they are still actively investigating this case and seeking to make contact with other witnesses.

Deputies say there have been reports of threats of retaliation against known witnesses in the case. FCSO would like it to be known that those instances will be investigated and those engaged in such threats could potentially face felony charges.

Gray was shot at the Palm Coast Coin Laundry at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway following an altercation. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Gray was a member of Flagler Palm Coast High School's Track and Field team, according to the team's coach, David Halliday in a post to Facebook. Before transferring to Flagler Palm Coast, Gray played football and ran track at Matanzas High School for nearly four years, according to a representative with the school district.

The FCSO encourages anyone with information in this investigation to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email tips to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

Anyone who feels they are being threatened or that someone is attempting to influence their testimony should report that to the FCSO by calling 911 in an emergency, or 386-313-4911 in a non-emergency. The FCSO is still seeking to speak with Teresa Selgado aka “Alex.” She is not considered a suspect.