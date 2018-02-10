A 22-year-old man from Starke, Florida was arrested for "forcible rape," according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office arrested Matthew Raymond Campbell on Sept. 20 for an incident that happened on Sept. 9. He now faces first-degree felony sexual battery of a person 18 years old or older.

The police report states that Campbell asked his co-worker for a ride home from a party in Jacksonville. On the way to his house, he asked the victim if they could go back to her place to play video games and she agreed.

When they arrived at her place, she said Campbell grabbed her and forcibly started kissing her. She said she told him several times to stop, but he didn't and that forced her clothes off as he held her down with his hands around her neck and forced himself onto her sexually, the police report states. It also says he hit her several times during the attack, leaving bruises on her body. She submitted the photos of the bruises to deputies.

The victim told another coworker about the incident and their supervisor confirmed the allegation. The supervisor then placed the two on different shifts so they wouldn't be in contact, the police report states.

The victim also had saved Facebook conversations between her and Campbell after the attack. The police report states that "the context of the messages were that of Matthew Campbell admitting to the attack and apologizing to her." He also told her in the messages that he had a split personality, that it wasn't the first time he had done something of this nature and that he "almost raped his sister and also tried to drown himself and his sibling in a lake," according to the police report.

Deputies took Campbell in for questioning and he eventually admitted to authorities he has "a very sexual personality and is assertive in nature," according to the police reports. "When ultimately confronted with the fact that he forcefully had sex with [the victim] against her will, and that she was in fear of resisting him due to his assertive demeanor at the time, Matthew would agree and express his regret," the police report continued.

Campbell also confirmed to authorities "he attempted to rape his sister years ago when he was approximately 13 and she was approximately 10 and the only thing that prevented the attack was his sister yelling no and running from the room and telling their mother," the police report states.

