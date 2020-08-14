Deputies: St. Augustine man tries to rob business with a note, fails

The clerk reportedly read the note but was confused by it.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is facing a second-degree felony charge after he attempted to rob a Circle K using a note on a napkin Friday.

Khalil Abu Habib Rafsanjoni, 46, reportedly entered a Circle K at 715 State Road 207 around 1 a.m. Surveillance video showed him first grabbing a napkin from the hotdog kiosk, then ask the clerk for a pen to borrow. He is seen leaving the business, then reentering and sliding the clerk the napkin, the police report states.

The clerk reportedly read the note and was confused. When another clerk came by, Rafsanjoni grabbed the napkin and placed it in his left pocket before exiting the store, the report states.

Authorities located Rafsanjoni and detained him. While doing so, he told deputies that he "was the one being robbed," according to the report.

During his interview, he reportedly made conflicting statements that didn't match the surveillance video, including not having a cell phone to call authorities for help, deputies say. He was found with a phone, but no weapons.