DEPUTIES: St. Augustine man fired gunshots outside car window while driving under the influence

James Blood, 29, is charged with two second-degree felonies for firing a gun from a vehicle and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is facing charges after he reportedly fired gunshots outside his window while driving under the influence in St. Johns County early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

James Cameron Blood, 29, is being charged with a second-degree felony for firing a gun from a vehicle and a second-degree misdemeanor for using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report.

Deputies say they were at RaceTrac gas station, 2511 State Road 207, around 4:11 a.m. when they saw two vehicles traveling southwest toward Interstate 95. Deputies say they heard one of the vehicles firing a gun, which caused them to pull the two vehicles over.

One of the vehicles was being driven by Blood. Deputies say they smelled gunpowder from his vehicle and that he also had a loaded assault-style firearm sitting on the floor of the passenger side, according to the report.

Blood also reportedly told deputies that he wasn't "a bad guy. I just did a stupid thing," the report states.

A witness told deputies that she saw both vehicles driving next to each other along SR-207 and that one of the drivers, later identified as Blood, stuck a gun out the window and began firing at the other vehicle, the police report states.

During the traffic stop, deputies say their interaction with Blood also justified a breathalyzer test, which showed he was under the influence with numbers of .116 and .110, the report states.

A witness told deputies that she saw both vehicles driving next to each other and that one of the driver's -- later identified as Blood -- stuck the gun out the window and shot at the other vehicle, according to the report.

Deputies say that Blood admitted to shooting the gun from his window while driving along SR-207 and that he had been drinking. They also say Blood told them he was originally driving by himself, but then later recanted his story and said he knows the other driver and didn't intend on harming the other driver. The report states that Blood said the other driver contacted him about wanting to shoot his firearm and that's why they were meeting.