Deputies searching for smash-and-grab suspects in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said two people were seen on surveillance after burglarizing two vehicles in the Florida Elite Gymnastics parking lot June 10.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Investigators are asking for the community's help identifying two smash-and-grab auto burglary suspects in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said two people committed two burglaries Wednesday, June 10, in the parking lot of Florida Elite Gymnastics on Cumberland Park Drive in St. Augustine. Shortly after the burglaries, the suspects were captured on surveillance video at the Walmart on Durbin Pavilion Drive using the victim's credit and debit cards, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the suspects arrived at Walmart in a dark green Ford F150 with no tag. Because of the bar codes on the front of the truck's windshield, investigators believe it is a rental.

Deputies said although the truck appears to be black or dark blue in the photo, it is actually a dark green color.

The man pictured wearing a red and white spider shirt was also seen on surveillance video at the Palm Coast Walmart earlier the same day, and he is also a suspect in a vehicle burglary in Flagler County, deputies said.