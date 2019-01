The St. John's County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) is looking for a sex offender who they say, failed to register.

SJSO is has a warrant out for Richard William Hanson. He is described as being 6'3, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be residing in a homeless camp in Downtown St. Augustine.

If you have any information about this man you are asked to contact Deputy Winters at ewinters@sjso.org.