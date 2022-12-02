Deputies say suspect follows, takes photos of women without their knowledge at stores in St. Johns County

A Facebook page displays photos of teens and women at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine. Some photos focus on feet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in an ongoing situation where a suspect appears to be following and recording women inside local stores.

SJSO says it received numerous calls of concern regarding a suspicious Facebook page which is displaying photos of women and their feet at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine.

Some of the photos appear to depict teenagers.

Deputies say the suspect follows and records victims without their knowledge as they shop or dine. SJSO says several of the victims noticed the suspect and were able to provide a very good description.