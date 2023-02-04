Deputies: Putnam County man arrested for murder of family member

Christian Alan Wilkinson, 25, was charged with first-degree murder.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Putnam County man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a family member inside a home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a family member called about a possible suicidal person inside a Satsuma home on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence on Marlin Drive and upon arrival, Wilkinson was found inside the home refusing to come outside. Information deputies received from family members said Wilkinson had threatened to harm himself and that there was possibly a dead person inside the home.

Deputies say they were able to talk to Wilkinson on a cellphone, and he agreed to come outside. When Wilkinson first walked out of the residence, deputies noticed something protruding from his shirt and pants. When deputies ordered Wilkinson to pull up his shirt he went back inside the residence and came out again, this time the bulge was gone

Deputies secured Wilkinson inside a patrol vehicle and then performed a safety search of the residence based on information of another person inside. Deputies located a woman with a gunshot wound dead in a bedroom.

Deputies say the woman was a family member.

Earlier in the day, around 3:20 p.m. the victim contacted the sheriff’s office non-emergency line to report Wilkinson had stolen her phone and gun. Two deputies responded within 20 minutes to the home banging on the doors and calling the number the victim left as a contact number. Deputies did not see any drivable vehicles at the property and there was no indication anyone was at the residence.

At 4:55 p.m. dispatchers received the second call about Wilkinson threatening to commit suicide.