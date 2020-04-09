Deputies: Man, woman arrested in Yulee, trying to flee with meth

The arrest report says deputies seized over 300 grams of meth.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman in their 30s were arrested in Yulee Wednesday night after they reportedly tried fleeing authorities with meth, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried conducting a traffic stop of a black Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at US-17 and State Road 200 around 8 p.m. The driver was a woman -- later identified as 38-year-old Nicolin Gail Broaderway -- and a man was in the passenger seat -- later identified as 39-year-old Marquis Deon Gay, according to the police report.

While attempting to pull them over, Broderway reportedly drove the vehicle erratically then sped off south on US-17 before crashing at Commerical Park Dr. The arrest report states that they were going speeds of 95 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Deputies say after they crashed, both Broderway and Gay fled the scene. Broderway reportedly fell and was taken into custody. She appeared to be under the influence and was taken to the hospital, the arrest report states.

While fleeing, Gay reportedly threw a gun on the ground. He was quickly apprehended about 150 yards from the crash, they said.

Deputies searched him and located a bag in his pocket with a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, the police report states. About 5 feet away from him, they found a second bag containing the same substance, deputies say.

The sheriff's office said the contents in the bags tested positive for meth and weighed 50.3 grams. In total, deputies say they seized 322.4 grams of meth from both Broderway and Gay. They also found guns, the arrest report states.

Broaderway was charged with two felonies: aggravated fleeing and trafficking meth over 14 grams, according to the arrest report.