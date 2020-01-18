The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Daytona Beach man after he reportedly shot at an occupied vehicle on US-1 in southern Flagler County.

On Sunday, Jan. 12 around 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. De'Vantell Cooper, 27, reportedly shot twice at an occupied vehicle at the roundabout at US-1 and Old Dixie Highway South, according to the incident report. Afterward, the vehicle Cooper was seen in fled the scene south toward Ormond Beach.

No one was injured, but an unidentified occupant in the vehicle reportedly had a panic attack.

Cooper is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle he was in was described to be a black four-door Nissan Altima with a standard Florida license, the sheriff's office said. The victim told deputies that the vehicle had peeling window tint on the driver's window.

The sheriff's office said Cooper is "well known" to authorities in Flagler County. He was reportedly arrested several times for narcotics, burglaries, fleeing ro eluding and firearm charges, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts are asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.